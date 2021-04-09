GLAAD Media Awards 2021: The winners list

Entertainment

GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, virtually held its 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards Thursday.

The event celebrates the best in the community, and the comedy “Schitt’s Creek” received the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for a second year in a row.

Actress and producer Niecy Nash hosted the awards show, which featured special performances from CHIKA, Rebecca Black, and Nash’s wife, Jessica Betts.

See below for the full list of winners:

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

“Happiest Season” (Hulu/TriStar Pictures)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

“The Boys in the Band” (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary

“Disclosure” (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

Outstanding TV Movie

“Uncle Frank” (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

“We’re Here” (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

“The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

[TIE]: “First Day” (Hulu) and “She-Ra & The Princesses of Power” (DreamWorks Animation/Netflix)

Outstanding Music Artist

Sam Smith, “Love Goes” (Capitol)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

CHIKA, “Industry Games” (Warner Records)

Outstanding Video Game

[Tie]: Tell Me Why (DONTNOD Entertainment & Xbox Game Studios) and

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog & Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Outstanding Comic Book

“Empyre, Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling, Empyre: Aftermath Avengers,” by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, Chip Zdarsky, Anthony Oliveira, Valerio Schiti, Manuel Garcia, Cam Smith, Marte Gracia, Triona Farrell, Joe Caramagna, Ariana Maher, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Lilly Responds to Comments About Her Sexuality” A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Dwyane Wade One-On-One: Basketball Legend Opens Up About Supporting Transgender Daughter” Good Morning America (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism — Long-Form

“ABC News Joe Biden Town Hall” (ABC)

Outstanding Print Article

“20 LGBTQ+ People Working to Save Lives on the Frontline” by Diane Anderson-Minshall, David Artavia, Tracy Gilchrist, Desiree Guerrero, Jeffrey Masters, Donald Padgett, and Daniel Reynolds (The Advocate)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

People

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

“Gay Men Speak Out After Being Turned Away from Donating Blood During Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘We are Turning Away Perfectly Healthy Donors'” by Tony Morrison and Joel Lyons (GoodMorningAmerica.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism — Video or Multimedia

“Stop Killing Us: Black Transgender Women’s Lived Experiences” by Complex World (Complex News)

Outstanding Blog

TransGriot

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media

Windy City Times

Special Recognition

“After Forever” (Amazon)

Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast

“Happiest Season” soundtrack (Facet/Warner Records)

“Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles” (Patrik Ian-Polk Entertainment)

“Out” (Pixar/Disney+)

“Razor Tongue” (YouTube)

“The Son” episode, “Little America” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series

“Veneno” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism

“La Hermana de Aleyda Ortiz Narra Cómo Salió del Clóset y Cómo se lo Comunicó a su Familia” Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article

“Desapareció en México, Solo se Hallaron sus Restos: La Historia de la Doctora María Elizabeth Montaño y su Importancia para la Comunidad Trans” por Albinson Linares y Marina E. Franco (Telemundo.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“Soy Trans: El Camino a un Nuevo Despertar” por Sarah Moreno, Esther Piccolino, y José Sepúlveda (El Nuevo Herald)

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language)

Jesse & Joy, “Love (Es Nuestro Idioma)”