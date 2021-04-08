Traveling to France during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Entertainment

If you’re planning to travel to France, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

France has some of the most stringent Covid-19 restrictions in the world. Although it reopened to visitors over the summer, it went back into full lockdown during November. After tentatively reopening in late January, several regions in the country were put under a new, less restrictive lockdown in March 2021. But as cases continue to rise rapidly, president Emmanuel Macron has placed the nation under another strict lockdown beginning April 3. Arrivals are limited to residents of the European Union, Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, the UK and those who fulfill the French government’s exemption criteria.

What’s on offer

The historic boulevards of Paris, the fashionable sweep of La Croisette in Cannes and the rolling lavender fields and vineyards of Provence. France remains one of the world’s most enduring tourist destinations.

With superb food, even better wine and landscapes and cities to satisfy every kind of traveler, it never disappoints.

Who can go

From March 12, travelers arriving from Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the UK, as well as EU countries, can enter provided they submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure and a declaration indicating that they have no Covid symptoms.

Cross-border commuters are exempt from the mandatory test requirement.

Those from all other countries outside the EU must have a “compelling” health, family or professional reason for their visit.

What are the restrictions?

Travelers entering France from countries outside the EU for “compelling” reasons are asked to spend seven days in quarantine at a location of their choice.

The list has been widened to include further family situations so that couples and parents split between France and another country can travel to visit each other and/or their children.

What’s the Covid situation?

France has been one of the hardest hit countries in Europe, with more than 4.9 million cases and nearly 98,000 deaths as of April 8. However, the numbers are far lower than they were in early November, when more than 86,000 cases were reported in a single day. In late December, case numbers fell to under 9,000 a day. But they’ve steadily risen since then, with 59,054 new cases reported on April 1. The situation remains critical, with ongoing concerns about hospital capacity.

Officials have accelerated France’s vaccine drive in response to the latest rise in cases. On April 6, Stade de France, the biggest stadium in the country, was converted into a huge vaccination center, and at least 39 similar centers are set to open in the coming days. Over 12 million vaccination doses had been administered in France as of April 8.

France relaunched its test and trace app in October. TousAntiCovid is available for iPhone and Android devices.

What can visitors expect?

France will go into national lockdown yet again as of April 3 due to a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

The nationwide nightly curfew, which came into effect on January 16, has been reduced by one hour to 7 p.m to 6 a.m since March 20.

School and nurseries will close for three weeks from April 3 and people are being asked to work from home if possible.

Bars, gyms, museums and theaters, nonessential shops, excluding book and music shops, are to remain closed.

Masks must be worn at all times on public transport and in enclosed public spaces.

The new measures come after 19 French regions were placed under lockdown in early March. Macron has confirmed that the regional lockdown restrictions issued are to be extended to the rest of the country.

Individuals are allowed to go outdoors to walk or exercise, provided they have an approval “certificate” and go no further than 10 kilometers from their homes.

Outings for essential reasons such as grocery shopping, medical appointments, going to work or taking children to school are also permitted, but travel between regions is banned unless there’s a valid reason.

