JoJo Siwa on being pansexual and why she feels so happy

JoJo Siwa went public with being a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January and now she’s opening up even more.

In a cover story with People, the 17-year-old social media star who sells out arenas said she initially didn’t want to “label” herself but was happily in a relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew, 18, and was out to family and friends.

“I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual,” Siwa said. “But like, I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight.”

“I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool,” she added.

Siwa further explained how she identifies.

“I like queer,” she said. “Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

Siwa is not the first celeb to discuss being pansexual (Demi Lovato also recently said she is as well), which refers to those who are open in their sexual choices no matter their partners’ biological sex, gender, or gender identity.

And while the singer/dancer/actress/YouTube star said there has been some negative response to her coming out, she’s also gained new fans who praised her openness.

“I’ve never gotten this much support from the world,” she said. “I think this is the first time that I’ve felt so personally happy.”