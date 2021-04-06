Jimmy Fallon responds to backlash over Addison Rae TikTok dance segment

Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon has addressed controversy over a recent segment on “The Tonight Show” with TikTok star Addison Rae.

The show received criticism for not giving credit to the mostly Black creators of the dances Rae and Fallon performed together in an episode on March 26.

“On our last show before break, we did a bit with Addison Rae where she taught me eight viral TikTok dances,” Fallon said. “Now, we recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight. So right now, some of the creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral and then perform the dance themselves.”

Fallon spoke with dancers Mya Nicole Johnson and Chris Cotter, who created “Up,” Dorien Scott of “Corvette Corvette” fame, Fur-Quan Powell and Camyra Franklin of “Laffy Taffy,” Adam Snyder, Nate Nale and Greg Dahl from “Blinding Lights,” and Keara Wilson, who choreographed moves to “Savage.”

Rae shared the segment on Instagram.

“So happy these creators were able to be highlighted,” she wrote. “I hope we can all dance soon. Show them love!”