John Travolta celebrates daughter’s milestone birthday

Cheers to Ella Travolta.

John Travolta celebrated his daughter’s 21st birthday over the weekend on social media writing, “Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you!”

Travolta shares Ella with his late wife Kelly Preston. This is the first birthday she has marked without her mom, who died in July 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. Travolta and Preston also share 10-year-old son, Benjamin.

In February, Ella shared birthday wishes for her dad on social media.

“Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known. You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend,” Ella wrote, adding, “Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day. The world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday.”

Ella also paid tribute to her dad last Father’s Day.

“One of the many things I admire most about you is that you never cease to love and help your fellows. You are gracious and selfless and that inspires me to be a better person everyday,” she wrote. “Thank you for raising me with so much love and kindness. I am forever thankful to have you in my life and I love you so much. Happy Fathers Day Daddy!!”