Amanda Kloots marks anniversary of taking Nick Cordero to hospital for Covid-19

Entertainment

On Tuesday, Amanda Kloots marked the one-year anniversary of the day she took her husband, Nick Cordero, to the Cedar Sinai hospital before losing him to Covid-19 in July.

“With Covid restrictions in place, we didn’t know which entrance was even open, so I left him on the corner,” she posted in the caption of a video of her and their young son Elvis on Instagram. “We didn’t hug. We didn’t kiss goodbye. We couldn’t.”

What followed were months of him being hospitalized, critically ill with the virus, and even having to have his leg amputated.

Through it all, Kloots rallied the Broadway star’s fans and followers on social media to send him positive energy.

Now a co-host on “The Talk,” Kloots reflected Tuesday on dropping her husband off at the emergency room.

“I don’t even know if he said bye to Elvis or if we said, ‘love you,'” she wrote. “I told him I’d stay nearby and to call me when he’s done. We walked to The Grove to kill time. We thought it would be a couple hours.”

“That was the last day I saw Nick as Nick,” she added.

Kloots said on April 1 her husband was put on a ventilator and she was never able to speak with him again.

“To anyone, who like me, that dropped their person off at the hospital never to really ‘see’ them again, I’m thinking and praying for you today,” she wrote. “This day is just hard, there’s no other way to say it.”