Bethenny Frankel is engaged to Paul Bernon

Entertainment

Bethenny Frankel is engaged.

“The Real Housewives of New York” star is set to wed Paul Bernon, an entrepreneur based in New York, according to People magazine.

The couple has been on and off since 2018.

She previously spoke about her relationship with the magazine in 2019 saying, “Things are wonderful … He’s a good person who I love. I don’t know if it’s a yin to my yang, but he’s really relaxed, he’s mellow and he’s very, very funny.”

The news of her engagement comes just a few months after Frankel finalized her divorce with Jason Hoppy. They were married for less than three years and have a 10-year-old daughter together.

Frankel told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” that her daughter “loves” Bernon.

“Bryn knows him and loves him. They’re very, very similar people.”

CNN has reached out to Frankel’s representatives for comment.