Jamie Foxx set to play Mike Tyson in a limited series

Entertainment

Jamie Foxx will play Mike Tyson in a limited series.

The project is named, “Tyson,” and Martin Scorsese is set to executive produce, a representative for Tyson confirmed to CNN.

It had originally been planned as a movie starring Foxx, who won an Oscar for playing Ray Charles in the 2004 film, “Ray.” The series, written by Colin Preston, will tell Tyson’s incredible life story and how he made boxing history at just 20 years old.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson said in a statement. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

The series is not currently attached to a network or streaming service. Tyson and his wife Kiki will also executive produce.