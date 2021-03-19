Westlife will play Wembley Stadium in August after signing new album deal

Entertainment

Westlife are making a comeback that’s likely to leave fans raised up and flying without wings.

The Irish boy band, who reunited in 2019, have announced that they will be headlining two shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 21 and 22.

“Thanks to you guys, we’re absolutely over the moon to announce that we’ve been asked to play a second show at Wembley Stadium THIS SUMMER! 💛” the group wrote on Instagram on Friday.

“We’re also excited to share with you that new music will be coming later this year!!”

The post follows news that Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily will release their 12th studio album later this year, after signing a deal with Warner Music UK label East West Records.

On Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day, the quartet told fans on Twitter that they had “found a record label that share the same energy and high ambitions as the four of us, in what will be a very busy year, where there will be some surprise announcements and of course new music!”

Westlife parted ways in 2011, saying at the time that they had “run out of steam and lost the love” for what they were doing.

Founding member Brian McFadden had quit the group in 2004 to pursue a solo career.

At the height of their success the group dominated the UK charts, with hits including “You Raise Me Up,” “Flying Without Wings” and “World of Our Own.”

According to the Official Charts Company, Westlife have scored 14 UK number 1 singles and topped the album chart in the UK on eight occasions.