Hailey Bieber on marrying Justin ‘insanely young’

Entertainment

Hailey Bieber knows getting married when you’re in your 20s may not seem like such a good idea to many people, but for her and Justin Bieber, it worked.

“I mean, I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young,” the model told Elle magazine in their most recent cover story. “And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud. Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different]. We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted.”

Justin Bieber was 24 in 2018 when the couple tied the knot at a New York courthouse a few months after they got engaged. The couple had a big wedding at luxury resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, the following year.

As for married life, Hailey Bieber said, “I learn new things about him and about myself and about our relationship all the time.”

“Do we have little fights and stuff that we have to work through sometimes?” she said. “Yeah, of course, but it really doesn’t ever feel like work, because I love him so much. I see forever with him.”

Bieber said she’s aware how tough marriage can be.

“I think any relationship can fail, Hollywood or not. Is it harder in the public eye? Absolutely,” she said. “But I think the two of us are grounded by our faith. I’m not saying it’s this easy-peasy thing that doesn’t take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do.”

She said she also had a good example in her parents, actor Stephen Baldwin and his wife, Kennya.

“When I was young and I would hear the story of how they met, it sounded like the most romantic thing in the world,” Bieber said. “You fantasize about having the same thing. I do think it influenced me to want to be married young.”