BTS didn’t win at the Grammys, but their performance did

Entertainment

BTS made history as the first K-Pop act to earn a Grammy nomination, and even though the band didn’t win, the Korean musical sensation still made an impact.

The group lost best pop duo/group performance for its song “Dynamite” to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me,” but they still thrilled the audience with their performance.

Appearing from South Korea (we’re still in a global pandemic, you know), they literally lit up the night.

The colorful, electric performance of their first completely English-language song — complete with tight choreography and high energy — reminded the world why they are the biggest thing in their genre.

Last year, BTS became the first Korean act to perform at the Grammys when the band took the stage with rapper Lil Nas X on the remix of his hit single “Old Town Road.”