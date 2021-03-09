‘Big Brother’ stars Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd land new show

Entertainment

“Big Brother” fan favorites Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd are back.

The husband and wife duo, who met on season 11 of the hit show in 2009, were announced Tuesday as co-hosts of a new real estate television series, “This You Need To See.”

It will feature top real estate agents around the country and tour their properties in cities like Chicago and Philadelphia. The best part is that the houses are currently on the market. The show, produced by Emmy Award winning producer Shane Farley and Alex Boylan, will air on CBS and then on Amazon Prime.

“Jeff and I met and fell in love when we were locked up in the Big Brother house, so if there’s one thing we know … it’s houses,” Lloyd said in a statement to CNN. “But all kidding aside, we just moved into our new place and really enjoyed our home search. The chance to tour homes in cities across the country and to think we could potentially help a family like ours find their dream home really appealed to us both.”

“Having worked with Jeff & Jordan in the past, I knew they would be the perfect pair to host this show,” Boylan also said in a statement to CNN. “They just bought their dream home and they know the feeling you get when you find the perfect place.”

This is not the first show the couple have teamed up for aside from “Big Brother.” You may have also seen them on “Jeff & Jordan Do America,” “Reality Remix,” and “Survivor Live.”

Their new show premieres April 17.