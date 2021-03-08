Kathryn Hahn wants more Agatha Harkness in her future

Entertainment

Kathryn Hahn says she’s thrilled she got to play “WandaVision” villain Agatha Harkness, but says she never saw the role coming.

“I never would’ve thunk in a million years that this part was in my cards. And there’s so much more to mine there,” Hahn told The New York Times of the character, who even ends up getting her own theme song.

When asked if fans will see more of Agatha in the Marvel universe, Hahn admits that she has “no idea,” adding the studio and producers behind the superhero projects “keep it really tight” when it comes to future plans.

She’s up for more though, saying she loves the stuntwork and the idea of a big set. “I want to. Now that I have a taste of it, I’m like, ahh. I really, really love it,” she said.

Beyond more Harkness, Hahn she’s excited for more projects.

“Whoever I’m supposed to play next, whether or not she’s the lead, I don’t know if she’s supposed to be or not. But I can’t wait to meet her,” she says.