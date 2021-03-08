Covid-19 travel restrictions state by state

Entertainment

Total cases of Covid-19 have reached past the 29 million mark in the United States. Though some states continue to enforce travel restrictions and quarantines, in general more states have been moving toward looser restrictions or none at all in recent weeks. The situation remain in flux, though.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still warns against nonessential travel at this time. If you do decide to travel to another state, it is vital that you stay updated on the latest statewide regulations.

Even if some US states have no restrictions on allowing leisure travel, all their official websites have important Covid-19 safety information. For instance, most states have mandates on face masks in public settings.

This list is alphabetical and includes links to state websites that have important details you should read before you cross state lines:

Alabama

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Alabama. However, visitors should be aware of the state’s mask mandate, as it applies to travelers, too. It’s effective through April 9 (though it’s been extended numerous times). You can check here for updates.

Alaska

UPDATE: Visitors to Alaska are no longer required to have a negative result from a Covid-19 test to enter, though voluntary testing within 72 hours of arrival is still highly recommended. You’re requested to upload results to the Alaska Safe Travels portal. Airport testing remains available. You can read this PDF file from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on testing recommendations and procedures.

Arizona

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Arizona. Check here for updates. Here’s a direct link for information on Native American lands in the state. And you can click here to see the status of specific tourist sites.

Arkansas

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Arkansas. Check here for updates.

California

UPDATE: California has lifted its stay-at-home order but discourages out-of-state visitors. People are encouraged to quarantine for 10 days upon entering the state. Would-be visitors are advised by the state to call ahead for possible local restrictions, and you can click here to find out local travel information. For instance, Los Angeles County requires visitors to fill out this online travel form.

You can continue to check here for updates on California more generally and check here for details on California’s winter ski season.

Colorado

UPDATE: As of March 8, there were no travel restrictions in Colorado. You can check here for general updates about the state. You can click here for regional information about what’s open. Finally, get ski resort guidance here.

Connecticut

Anyone traveling to Connecticut from anywhere other than New York, New Jersey or Rhode Island must self-quarantine for 10 days. You must also fill out a travel health form. Failure to do either could result in a $500 fine. You can be exempt from the quarantine with a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours before your arrival or after getting a negative result for a test taken after arrival.

If you have tested positive for Covid-19 within 90 days and have clinically recovered or not been symptomatic for 10 days, you’re not required to self-quarantine. But you must provide written proof of a positive test result to the Commissioner of Public Health via email to: DPH.COVID-Travel@ct.gov or via fax to: (860) 326-0529.

Please check here for updates and details.

Delaware

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Delaware. Check here for updates.

Florida

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Florida. Check here for updates.

Georgia

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Georgia. Check here for updates.

Hawaii

Hawaii has a complicated and evolving set of travel requirements, and you can expect variation even within the islands. You should read them thoroughly before you plan a trip and check often for updates.

Travelers 5 and older who want to bypass the 10-day mandatory quarantine must have their negative Covid-19 test results — from a trusted testing partner — taken within 72 hours of the final leg of departure. You must upload your negative test result to the Safe Travels system before you leave or, as an alternative to uploading, bring a hard copy of a negative test result before boarding your flight.

Idaho

As of March 8, there are no statewide travel restrictions in Idaho. Check here for updates. And you can click here for ski updates.

Illinois

As of March 8, there were no statewide restrictions in Illinois, but visitors heading to Chicago have been placed in two categories — orange and yellow. Anyone from an orange state must quarantine for 10 days or have a negative Covid-19 test result no more than 72 hours old to avoid the quarantine. There are no specific requirements if you’re coming from a yellow state.

Check here for more information before you travel to Chicago. Check here for information on the rest of Illinois.

Indiana

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Indiana. Check here for updates.

Iowa

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Iowa. Anyone 2 and older is encouraged to wear a face covering in indoor public settings. Check here for updates and gathering restrictions.

Kansas

While mostly open, Kansas has some specific quarantine requirements subject to change. Check here for updates and more details.

Kentucky

The Bluegrass State is discouraging out-of-state leisure travel. If you decide to go anyway, the state asks you to self-quarantine for 14 days. Read Kentucky’s travel advisory here.

Louisiana

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Louisiana. Check here for updates.

Maine

UPDATE: Travelers must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival or fill out a travel protocol form stating they’ve received a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours. You may also get tested upon arriving in Maine but must quarantine while awaiting results. Residents of New Hampshire and Vermont are exempt. Starting May 1, all states will be exempt unless determined otherwise by the Maine CDC. Check here for updates.

Maryland

People who travel to Maryland must either get a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours of arrival, get a test immediately upon arrival and self-quarantine until getting a negative result or self-quarantine for 10 days. This applies to people coming from all places except Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, DC. Check the following for updates: VisitMaryland guide | The governor’s recovery plan | PDF with detailed instructions (pages 2 and 3).

Massachusetts

UPDATE: Visitors 19 and older and returning residents must complete a travel form before arriving in Massachusetts unless they are arriving from a state designated by the Department of Public Health as low risk.

Otherwise, visitors must quarantine for 10 days, have proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival or test upon arrival and quarantine until a negative result is returned. You could be fined $500 a day if you don’t comply. Check here for updates.

Michigan

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Michigan. Check here for updates.

Minnesota

As of March 8, there were no official statewide travel restrictions in Minnesota. Visitors are requested to quarantine for 14 days or follow CDC guidelines on how to shorten a quarantine. Find out more: Explore Minnesota | Minnesota Department of Health.

Mississippi

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves announced on March 2 the end to all county mask mandates and that businesses can reopen at 100% capacity. The new orders went into effect March 3. Check here for updates.

Missouri

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Missouri. Check here for updates.

Montana

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Montana. Travel restrictions might vary at Native American reservations. Please check here for updates.

Nebraska

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Nebraska. Check here for updates.

Nevada

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Nevada, though many indoor places tourists might visit have capacity limits. Check here for updates.

New Hampshire

Visitors to New Hampshire are asked to self-quarantine for 10 days unless they are arriving from elsewhere in New England. People who get a negative Covid-19 test result on or after the seventh day of quarantining can break it early.

If it has been 14 days or more since you got your second Covid-19 vaccine, you do not need to quarantine or get tested.

You can also bypass the requirements if you have previously tested positive for active Covid-19 infection in the past 90 days. If you had a previous infection that was more than 90 days ago, you must still follow all quarantine requirements. Check here for updates.

New Jersey

Tourism is discouraged. Travelers not from New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware should self-quarantine at their home, hotel or other temporary lodging with the following in mind:

— If travel is unavoidable, you should consider getting tested with a viral test (not an antibody test) one to three days before the trip and again three to five days afterward.

— If you test negative, you should quarantine for seven days after travel.

— If testing is not available or results are delayed, you should quarantine for 10 days after travel.

— You’re requested to fill out a voluntary online survey. Please click here for details and updates.

New Mexico

People traveling from out-of-state are required to self-quarantine for 14 days or the length of their stay in New Mexico, whichever is shorter. Exemptions from low-risk states are allowed, but currently, only Hawaii is deemed low risk. Check here for updates.

New York

Current guidelines allow travelers to New York to test out of what is otherwise a mandatory 10-day quarantine. Travelers from states that are contiguous with New York will continue to be exempt from the travel advisory. Covered travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form. You can check for important details on how to test out along with other updates.

On March 3, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that US visitors from other states who have been vaccinated within the past 90 days of their second Covid-19 inoculation would no longer have to test and quarantine.

North Carolina

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in North Carolina. Check here for updates and details on closings and mandates.

North Dakota

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in North Dakota. The state does post suggested travel guidance and testing protocols. Be aware North Dakota has had the highest number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the country for months now. Check here for updates.

Ohio

Travelers visiting Ohio from states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or more are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. This list updates each Wednesday. Check here for details.

Oklahoma

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Oklahoma. Check here for updates.

Oregon

People arriving in Oregon from other states or countries, including returning Oregon residents, are encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival. Nonessential travel, which includes tourism, is discouraged. Check here for updates and details. Oregon also has a county-by-county risk assessment map you can check before you travel.

Pennsylvania

As of March 1, travelers arriving in Pennsylvania are no longer required to quarantine for 10 days or provide a negative Covid-19 test result. The state encourages masking, physical distancing and hand hygiene. Check here for updates.

Puerto Rico

To visit this US commonwealth, you need a negative result from a Covid-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours before arrival. If you come without a test result, you must self-quarantine for 14 days or the duration of the trip, whichever is shorter. You must also fill out an online travel declaration form. Please check here for details and updates.

Rhode Island

Those traveling to Rhode Island from a state that has a positive testing rate of 5% or more must quarantine for 10 days. Travelers can opt out of the quarantine if they can provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of their arrival. This exception does not apply to international arrivals. You can check that list of states here.

Those waiting on test results must self-quarantine until a negative test result arrives. You must also fill out a certificate of compliance and a travel screening form. You still must follow quarantine guidance if you’ve gotten a Covid-19 vaccine. If you’ve tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 90 days and finished your isolation period, you are not required to quarantine or retest unless you display symptoms. You can check here for updates.

South Carolina

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in South Carolina. Check here for updates.

South Dakota

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in South Dakota. Some routes through Native American lands might be closed. Check here for updates.

Tennessee

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Tennessee. Check here for updates.

Texas

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Texas. However, some areas of the state are still coping with the aftermath of a recent crippling winter storm. And on March 2, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he’s lifting the mask mandate in Texas. Abbott said businesses of any type will be allowed to open 100% beginning March 10. Check here for updates.

Utah

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Utah, though there is a statewide mask mandate. Check here for updates.

Vermont

Vermont has had one of the strictest travel policies and one of the lowest Covid-19 rates in the country. There’s a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival for nonessential travel. You have the option of taking a Covid-19 PCR test on day seven of the quarantine and ending the quarantine early with a negative reading. Check here for updates.

Virginia

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Virginia. The state suggests getting tested one to three days before travel and again three to five days after you return. Check here for updates.

Washington, DC

UPDATE: The district updated its travel requirements on March 3. Visitors are asked to get a test within 72 hours of traveling, and if the test is positive, don’t travel. A PCR test is preferred over antigen test. If you’re visiting DC for more than three days, you are asked to limit activities until you get a second test three to five days after your arrival. If that result is negative, you can expand what you do. There are notable exceptions that don’t require testing:

— If you have been fully vaccinated within 90 days and do not have Covid-19 symptoms.

— If you have tested positive for Covid-19 within the past 90 days and don’t have symptoms now.

— If you’re from Maryland or Virginia.

Check here for updates and important details. Read even more detailed guidance from the DC government on this PDF file. And you can click here for the status of tourist-oriented sites.

Washington state

Washington state recommends a 14-day self-quarantine for interstate and international travel. Tourists are being discouraged from visiting. Check here for details, including information on the Covid variant.

West Virginia

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in West Virginia. Check here for updates.

Wisconsin

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions. However, the state is discouraging nonessential travel. Check here for updates.

Wyoming

As of March 8, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Wyoming. Check here for updates.