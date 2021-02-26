Lady Gaga pleads for ‘an act of kindness’ and the safe return of her dogs

Entertainment

Lady Gaga has spoken out about the violent attack this week in which her dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs stolen.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago,” Gaga wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return.”

“If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same,” Gaga added.

The Los Angeles Police Department is reviewing surveillance footage from Wednesday night that shows two individuals attacking the dog walker, opening firing and then fleeing the scene with the singer’s two dogs, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

One man is seen restraining the victim, who has not been publicly identified by police, as the other appears to point a gun. As a gunshot rings out, the victim is seen falling backward as the men race back to the car.

In an interview with CNN Friday morning, Lady Gaga’s father said the dog walker is a close friend of his daughter. He remains hospitalized but is “recovering well,” a source close to the singer told CNN on Thursday.

“You risked your life to fight for our family,” Gaga said of her friend in her post. “You’re forever a hero.”