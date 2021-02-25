‘Frasier’ is being rebooted, with Kelsey Grammer reprising the role 17 years after show ended

Entertainment

Frasier Crane is still listening.

The hit 90s sitcom “Frasier” is set to return to screens, with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as radio psychiatrist Frasier Crane in the reboot, ViacomCBS confirmed Wednesday.

The show, which ended 17 years ago, starred Grammer in the persnickety titular character and was a ratings success during its 11-year run. It will be a flagship offering on ViacomCBS’s new streaming service Paramount+.

It will be the second time Grammer, 66, reprises the role that has defined his career — having first appeared as Crane in the mid-80s on the equally beloved series “Cheers.”

But there was no word as to whether his supporting cast members will join him in the new series, meaning the future of Frasier’s brother Niles, played by David Hyde Pierce, and Jane Leeves’ Daphne remain unclear.

“Frasier’s back — and he’s more exactly the same than ever,” ViacomCBS said in a statement Wednesday. “Kelsey Grammer reprises his role as the Dr. Frasier Crane.”

Paramount+ added it was bringing back “one of the most highly acclaimed, most successful comedy series of all time.”

“The revival will have everything you love about the original: coziness, great writing, and of course, a cast led by Kelsey Grammer,” the streaming service said. No date was given for the revival.

CNN has contacted Grammer’s representatives for comment.

One of the most successful spin-offs in TV history, the show followed Crane back to his hometown of Seattle and introduced a number of new characters that had not existed in “Cheers.” It went on to make a name of its own, enjoying 11 popular years on the air.

Its return was announced during a launch event for Paramount+, which will begin streaming on March 4. Other shows confirmed included anthology crime series “American Tragedy” and dark comedy “Guilty Party,” while films including the sequel to “A Quiet Place” and the seventh “Mission Impossible” installment will come to the service after their theatrical run.

ViacomCBS has been heavily promoting the platform, a rebrand of the existing service CBS All Access, including with several TV spots during the Super Bowl earlier this month.