Extras wanted for film shooting in Carmel

Entertainment

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Film Commission said Dwyer Casting is looking for extras to be in a film shooting in Carmel.

Dwyer is looking for adult men and women who are able to work a full day between March 9 and 11, and they warn a full shoot day can be up to 12 hours or longer.

Extras chosen can expect to be payed $112 for 8 hours, and overtime begins after that.

To be eligible, you must be able to legally work in the U.S. and bring a valid photo ID and social security card or password to fill out I-9 forms. You will be asked to provide contact information, recent photos that include face and full body and clothing and size information. If you own a car, you will also be asked to provide photos and a description.

To apply, the Monterey County Film Commission says you should create a free profile at the MyCastingFile website here.