Find out which countries are welcoming US tourists back

Once one of the world’s most powerful travel documents, the might of the United States passport has been diminished during the pandemic. With US Covid-19 cases nearing the 28 million mark, some nations continue to view American vacationers warily.

In the end, it’s up to you to decide whether travel to international destinations is a good idea. The health risks are obvious. Nations might change their rules at any time. You may have to adhere to stricter curfews and mask mandates than Americans are used to following. Violations could involve hefty fines and even jail time.

If you want expert input into your decision, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US State Department provide Covid-19 risk assessments by country.

Also, keep this in mind: All air passengers 2 and older must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test that’s no more than 72 hours old to enter the United States. That includes US citizens returning from trips to other countries. Be sure to get information on testing sites in your destination for your return trip. US embassies report some countries are having trouble returning test results within the 72-hour window, though that situation appears to be easing as testing catches up to demand.

What follows is a list of countries, in alphabetical order, where it’s still possible for US passport holders to go for a vacation if they’re willing to take the risks:

Albania

Set on the Adriatic Sea, Albania remains open. The US Embassy website states that while there’s no Covid-19 test requirements or quarantine to enter, you can expect a health screening. Mask requirements and new curfews are in place.

Anguilla

This British territory in the Caribbean is accepting US visitors. You must be pre-approved; click here to start the process and read up on extensive Covid-19 testing requirements, including the specific type of test you must get, as well as mandatory quarantine and insurance. Get more details: The US Embassy.

Antigua and Barbuda

US travelers 12 and older to Antigua and Barbuda arriving by air must present a negative Covid-19-RT-PCR (real time polymerase chain reaction) test result, using a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab. It must be taken within seven days of the flight.

Visitors are subject to monitoring by health officials for 14 days and another Covid-19 test may be required, which could mean quarantining while waiting for the result. More info: US Embassy website | Antigua and Barbuda government website

Armenia

NEW: From the historical capital of Yerevan to wild national parks, Armenia is open to US tourists. Armenia was in a brief war last year with neighboring Azerbaijan, but a peace treaty was signed in November. To enter, you must have a negative result from a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival or take a test upon arrival and self-isolate until you get your result. More info: US Embassy | Armenia’s official Covid-19 travel website

Aruba

Scroll down to the “Dutch Caribbean” entry below for information on Aruba and other islands in this group.

The Bahamas

Visitors 11 and older must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result no more than five days old before arrival. Once you have the negative result, you can apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa here, where you must opt in for Covid-19 health insurance. You must also take a rapid test on day 5 unless you’re leaving. Get updates: US Embassy website | Bahamas’ travel website

Bangladesh

US citizens may travel to this culturally rich South Asian nation. To enter, you must have a medical certificate with English translation stating you’re negative for Covid-19, with the PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel. You must also “home quarantine” for 14 days even with a negative result. More details: US Embassy in Bangladesh.

Barbados

US citizens must complete an online travel form and submit it 24 hours before leaving. You must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of arrival. After February 3, all travelers must take a rapid antigen test on arrival.

As the US is designated a high-risk country, you must still quarantine at an approved hotel or resort until you get a second test and negative result. After February 3, the quarantine is a minimum of five nights. You must also wear an electronic tracking bracelet. The US Embassy says PCR tests are backlogged. More info: The US Embassy | Visit Barbados website.

Belize

UPDATE: Belize, known for diving and jungle wildlife, is open to US citizens. To enter, you must download the Belize Health App and have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival or a rapid test within 48 hours of arrival. Or you can be tested upon arrival at a cost of $50. More info: the Belize Tourism Board.

Bermuda

Bermuda requires each inbound passenger 10 and older to apply for travel authorization at the cost of $75 per adult and $30 for flight crew and children 9 and younger. Upon arrival, passengers must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken no more than five days before departure. You’ll be tested again at the airport and quarantined while awaiting for those results. More tests are required on days 4, 8 and 14 of your visit. Read Bermuda’s extensive requirements here, including a traveler’s wristband rule.

Bolivia

This landlocked South American country of wildly varying landscapes allows US visitors who have a negative Covid-19 test taken within 10 days of a flight departing North America. Expect a health screening. No quarantines are in place. Check here for details.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

US citizens may enter Bosnia and Herzegovinia, known for cosmopolitan Sarajevo and gorgeous lakes, with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result that’s less than 48 hours old.

Botswana

UPDATE: US citizens can enter this safari favorite with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before departure. If you fail to provide test results or show coronavirus symptoms, you will have to quarantine for 14 days at your own expense. The US Embassy says PCR test results are not readily available within 72 hours. For details, check here.

Brazil

South America’s largest country has banned entry by land and sea (with a few exceptions) and put stricter measures on visitors by air, who must fill out a health declaration and present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken with 72 hours of boarding the flight. More info: US Embassy in Brazil.

British Virgin Islands

US citizens need a travel certificate that you can get at the BVI Gateway website. You need a negative Covid-19 test result taken five days or less before travel to enter. You’ll also get another test on arrival and must quarantine four days while waiting for results. More information: US Embassy website | BVI government website.

Cambodia

Home to Angkor Wat, Cambodia’s rules are quite stringent. You’ll have to pay a $2,000 deposit and you must possess a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours of arrival. You must also take two more Covid-19 tests — on arrival and on day 13 of a 14-day mandatory quarantine. You must also buy a $90 local health insurance package. More info: US Embassy in Cambodia

Chile

Chile recently opened to US citizens. You must fill out an “affidavit of travelers” form 48 hours or less before boarding, present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of boarding your final flight and have proof of Covid-19 health insurance with $30,000 minimum coverage. Details: US Embassy in Chile | Chile’s travel website

Colombia

All arriving passengers to Colombia should either have a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than 96 hours before departing; take a test upon arrival and quarantine while waiting for a negative result; or go into mandatory isolation for 14 days. Find out more: US Embassy in Colombia | Colombia’s travel website

Costa Rica

Costa Rica is allowing residents from all US states access. Visitors must complete a health pass form but are no longer required to take a Covid-19 PCR test. You must have proof of travel medical insurance, which you can get in Costa Rica. Get more details here from the US Embassy.

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

US citizens must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result no more than five days old before arrival. You must fill out a travel declaration form and pay the fee online. You’re encouraged but not required to quarantine for two weeks. Learn more: US Embassy website.

Dominica

This eastern Caribbean island is open. All travelers to Dominica must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, recorded between 24 and 72 hours before arrival, and complete an electronic Immigration and Customs form via Dominica’s online portal 24 hours before traveling. US travelers should expect further testing and screening as it’s deemed a high-risk country. More info: US Embassy.

Dominican Republic

People traveling to the Dominican Republic no longer have to show a negative PCR Covid-19 test result on arrival. DR authorities will give breath tests to a small percentage of random passengers plus anyone showing symptoms. You must also fill out a health affidavit. The Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism now offers free viral antigen testing to all international visitors staying in hotels. The US Embassy says PCR test results have been reliably available within 72 hours but could be affected by increased demand. More info: US Embassy in the DR.

Dubai

Scroll down to the United Arab Emirates entry below.

Dutch Caribbean islands

Find out the important details on these various Dutch islands in the Caribbean by clicking on the links:

Aruba: All US visitors 15 and older must fill out a health assessment and have a negative Covid-19 test result. Aruba has eliminated its list of US states that require extra testing. JetBlue passengers can take an at-home, saliva-based test. You must purchase Aruba Visitors Insurance. More info: Aruba’s official tourism site.

Bonaire: You must transit through Curaçao (see below) and comply with a host of testing and quarantine protocols. Find out the details on Bonaire’s tourism website.

Curaçao: The island of Curaçao allows entry to US citizens from all 50 states. All visitors must present proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of traveling. You must fill out a digital immigration card at dicardcuracao.com. More info: Traveling to Curaçao

Saba: This unspoiled island has extensive entry requirements for US citizens, including getting government permission, a negative Covid-19 PCR test result (no more than 120 hours old) and 10 days of quarantine. Check the details here.

Sint Maarten: An autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Sint Maarten shares an island with the French collectivity of Saint-Martin. (Like the French holding of St. Barts, it’s currently closed to US visitors as France has closed its borders, including its overseas territories, to all but EU members).

To visit the Dutch side, US visitors must fill out a mandatory health authorization application. You must also have a negative result from a PCR test for Covid-19. Starting February 12, the test must be 72 hours old or less (versus the previous 120 hours). Covid-19 health insurance is mandatory. Be sure to read the website for very detailed instructions on what type of testing is allowed. Additional information: US Embassy.

Get more US consulate information on all these Dutch islands by clicking here.

Ecuador

Ecuador requires US travelers to present proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 10 days of arrival to avoid quarantine. Testing is available for those who don’t arrive with a negative result. You must quarantine at an approved facility while waiting for results. The US Embassy suggests you advise a lab that you need test results within 72 hours for your return flight to the US. The Galapagos Islands have additional entry requirements. Click for details on those.

Egypt

US travelers to Egypt need to present a negative PCR Covid-19 test result. Carefully read the US Embassy’s advice on the timing of the test — to be safe, it should be no older than 72 hours before flight departure. Travelers must present paper copies; digital copies aren’t accepted. Children 5 and younger are exempt. You may be required to show proof of health insurance. You may travel to the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el Sheikh without a PCR test, but you must be tested upon arrival and quarantine until you get a negative result.

Ethiopia

Known for its surreal landscapes and ancient culture, Ethiopia requires arriving US citizens to have a medical certificate with a negative Covid-19 RT PCR test before boarding their flight that’s no more than 120 hours old. There’s also a seven-day quarantine.

Ghana

A West African cultural jewel, Ghana is open to US travelers. You must have a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure. Arriving passengers then must take a second test that costs $150. There’s also a temperature screening.

Grenada

This Caribbean island is welcoming US visitors, but they must do the following: Have health insurance that covers Covid-19 illnesses; present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result within 72 hours of departure; apply for travel authorization with the Ministry of Health; take a second test on day five to be allowed to move about or remain at the hotel for the rest of the vacation. Details: Grenada’s Ministry of Health | US Embassy page.

Guatemala

All people 10 and older entering Guatemala by air and land must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken 96 hours or less upon arrival. No quarantine. Travelers who have been to the UK or South Africa may be denied entry.

Honduras

Travel to Honduras is permitted with a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR or rapid test. You must also fill out an online precheck form. Travelers who have been to the UK or South Africa are restricted.

Ireland

US travelers are still allowed to visit Ireland, but restrictions on movement could make it a very limited vacation. You must fill out a passenger locator form — failure to do so could result in fine or even jail time. You must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within the previous 72 hours to enter. There’s a 14-day quarantine, but you can take a second test after five days. If it’s negative, restrictions are relaxed. Additional info: Irish government travel page.

Jamaica

Jamaica requires completion of an online travel authorization form and the possibility of being tested upon arrival. All passengers arriving from the United States 12 or older are required to upload negative Covid-19 test results to get travel authorization. The test date must be less than 10 days from the date of travel to the island. Read the website’s requirements closely; it has explicit instructions on taking tests and where you can go. More details: US Embassy in Jamaica.

Kenya

Home to the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya is open to US travelers with a negative Covid-19 test result taken 96 hours or less upon arrival and who pass a strict health screening. No quarantine. Outgoing visitors must comply with the Trusted Travel initiative.

The Maldives

All arriving tourists to the The Maldives who are 1 or older must have a negative result for a PCR Covid-19 test taken within 96 hours of arrival. There is no mandatory quarantine. See the Maldives’ official tourism website for details.

Malta

US travelers wishing to sidestep the EU travel ban and who are willing to quarantine can visit Malta. Passengers who transit via a “safe corridor country” that allows US visitors may enter Malta after they’ve been in that country for 14 days. For example, US travelers can stay 14 days in Turkey or Tunisia, for example, and then be eligible to enter Malta. All passengers must fill out Public Health Travel Declaration and the Passenger Locator forms before departure.

Mexico

Though the land border between the United States and Mexico remains closed through at least February 21, US travelers can still fly to Mexico. No testing requirements are in place to enter Mexico, but the State Department lists numerous states to avoid because of crime. You can expect temperature checks and other screenings upon arrival. Again, remember you must have a negative Covid-19 test result to return to the US.

Morocco

This North Africa favorite is open to specific US travelers only. You must have reservations with a Moroccan hotel or travel agency or be invited by a Moroccan company, the US Embassy in Morocco says. A printed, negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours before departure is required to enter. Expect a health screening. No mandatory quarantines are in place, but local curfews are.

Namibia

US citizens can visit the desert nation of Namibia, which requires a negative Covid-19 PCR test result that’s not older than seven days. If the test is older than seven days, you’ll be tested and placed in quarantine at your own expense as you await the results. More info: The US Embassy.

Nicaragua

Home to volcanoes and beaches, Nicaragua is open. You must have a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR or serology test. No time frame is provided for how recent it must be.

North Macedonia

North Macedonia is open. No tests or quarantines are required, but airports conduct thermal screenings for all passengers.

Panama

A Covid-19 PCR or antigen test with a negative result, taken 48 hours or less before arrival time, is required to visit Panama. If the test results are older than 48 hours, you must take a rapid Covid-19 test at the airport. Read the government’s detailed requirements here. You must also fill out an online health affidavit. More info: US Embassy in Panama.

Peru

Travelers from the United States 12 and older may enter Peru for tourism with a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR test or antigen test less than 72 hours old. You must also fill out an affidavit of health. Peru reopened Machu Picchu on November 1. More details: Lima airport protocols | US Embassy in Peru.

Rwanda

Visitors to Rwanda must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of departure. They also must take a second test upon arrival, shelter in a hotel and receive their results within a day. The national parks are open, including primate tracking. To enter a park, you must have a negative test result less than 72 hours old. Additional info: US Embassy in Rwanda.

Senegal

Senegal, known for its beaches and music, is allowing US tourists to visit. To enter, all people 2 and older must present an original Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a negative result that was taken five days or less before arrival. There’s no quarantine.

Serbia

US citizens need to provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within the previous 48 hours or a negative antigen test to visit. More info: US Embassy in Serbia

Seychelles

NEW: These Indian Ocean islands still aren’t open to the United States. But there’s one notable exception. All travelers — including US citizens — who have gotten both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are allowed to enter. Two weeks need to pass from the time of your second dose. You must show proof of vaccination as well as a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before traveling. More information: Seychelles travel advisory (PDF) | Seychelles Travel Advisory Updates

South Africa

One of the most popular destinations in Africa has reopened to US citizens. South Africa requires a negative Covid-19 PCR or serology test result taken within 72 hours of departure. Keep in mind a Covid-19 variant has been discovered in South Africa — check news reports closely before you make plans. The US Embassy is getting reports of shortages of PCR tests and some results taking longer than the 72-hour window required for the return flight.

South Korea

US visitors to South Korea must provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure. US travelers must also quarantine for 14 days upon arrival even with a negative test. You must also submit to health screenings and download a self-diagnosis app with daily reports.

Sri Lanka

The tropical island off India’s southeastern coast has opened back up to all nations. You must have a negative result from a Covid-19 test to enter and stay at least 14 days at an approved hotel or resort. Click on the CNN Travel article below for all the details. More official information: US Embassy | Sri Lanka Tourism.

St. Kitts and Nevis

UPDATE: To visit this Caribbean island federation, you must fill out a Travel Authorization Form before arrival and upload a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken 72 hours or less before you start your trip. You must stay on approved hotel property for your first seven days. You must take another test on day 7 of your visit if you’re staying longer. If it’s negative, you can move about on a limited basis. For stays of 14 days or longer, a third test is required. The islands aren’t accepting PCR tests done by LabCorp. Additional information: US Embassy.

St. Lucia

US citizens 5 and older traveling to St. Lucia must provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test that’s taken within five days of arrival (vs. the previous seven days). Visitors must also complete a travel registration form and arrive with a printed copy. You must have confirmed reservations at a Covid-certified property for the duration of the trip. Additional information: US Embassy.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

US travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken 72 hours or less before arrival. You’ll be retested upon arrival. As the United States is considered a high-risk country, a quarantine of 14 days and additional testing is mandatory. You must also fill out a prearrival form. You can get official Covid-19 protocol documents here. Seventy-two hour PCR test results still aren’t reliably available. More information: US Embassy.

Tanzania

UPDATE: A favorite for safaris and beaches, Tanzania is open to tourists. Incoming passengers are required to fill out a health surveillance form and have a health screening. You might also have to take a Covid-19 test if the airline you’re flying with requires it. For return trips to America, the US Embassy says “there are increasing reports of (Covid-19 PCR) test results being significantly delayed and some clinics no longer offering pre-travel testing.”

Tunisia

NEW: Home to sunny Mediterranean beaches and ancient Roman ruins, Tunisia is open to US passport holders. You need a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR or serology test taken no more than 72 hours before the start of travel to enter. You must also quarantine for 14 days or take a test on the seventh day of your visit. If it’s negative, you can leave quarantine early. More info: US Embassy.

Turkey

Turkey has started requiring that US citizens and all other visitors must have a negative Covid-19 test result taken 72 hours or less before their flight to enter. Previously, Turkey did not require a test. This will be in effect until March 1. Passengers must fill out an information form and prepare to be checked for coronavirus symptoms. More details: US Embassy in Turkey.

Turks and Caicos

UPDATE: Visitors to the Turks and Caicos must fill out a travel authorization form and provide a negative Covid-19 test result taken within five days of arrival. Children 9 and younger are exempt. Travelers must complete an online health questionnaire and carry travel medical insurance to cover any Covid-19-related costs. There is a 9 p.m. curfew through at least March 3. More info: US Embassy.

Uganda

This lush nation in Central Africa is open to US tourists who have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken no more than 120 hours before departure. More info: US Embassy in Uganda.

United Arab Emirates

Tourist visas for US citizens are being issued at the Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports. Travelers 12 and older must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result within 96 hours of departure. Even with a negative test, you might still need to quarantine (depending on the emirate) and take a follow-up test. Check here for updates and details.

United Kingdom

Technically, US travelers may still travel to the United Kingdom. But travel for leisure is being highly discouraged because of the new coronavirus variant. You should closely follow news reports and watch for updates on the US Embassy link here before making any plans. If you still choose to go, you must have a negative Covid-19 test result taken 72 hours before departure to enter and quarantine for 10 days. Also note that rules may vary between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Click this link for more details on this rapidly changing situation.

Zambia

Known for Victoria Falls and wildlife, Zambia is allowing all international travelers to enter. You’ll need a negative Covid-19 test result taken at least 14 days before arrival. There’s also a mandatory 14-day quarantine. The US Embassy has not posted information on the speed of test results for your return to the US.

Recently removed from the open list

The following countries had been allowing US citizens to enter but have closed again or were removed by CNN Travel for other reasons:

— French Polynesia (Temporarily closing to all tourists)

— St. Barts (The French territory is appealing to the French government to be exempt from France’s recent closure)

— Montenegro (Conflicting information from the US Embassy and the Montenegro government on entry requirements)

— Croatia (No Americans allowed to enter until at least February 28)

Omitted countries

This is a curated list. CNN Travel has omitted certain open countries if they had very limited numbers of US travelers before the pandemic; have ongoing or recent armed conflicts, terrorism or rampant crime and unrest; or have entry requirements so extensive and complicated that they put the country out of reach of almost all US citizens. However, you can click here to check for the status and entry requirements of any country or territory in the world.