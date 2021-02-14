Skip to Content
Rapper Nicki Minaj’s father dies in hit-and-run, police say

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s father has died in a hit-and-run accident, police said.

Robert Maraj, 64, was walking in Mineola, Long Island, on Friday at 6:15 p.m. when he was “was struck by a northbound, undescribed, vehicle that left the scene of the accident,” the Nassau County Police Department said in a statement.

Maraj was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died Saturday, police said. The homicide squad is investigating.

Minaj has not yet made public comments about her father’s death.

CNN is reaching out to her representatives for comment.

CNN Newsource

