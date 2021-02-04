JoJo Siwa says her ‘perfect’ girlfriend encouraged her to come out

Entertainment

JoJo Siwa is happily in a relationship with “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.”

The viral teen star who has millions of followers — almost 32 million on Tik Tok alone — appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday where she talked about going public as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Siwa said she realized that doing a Tik Tok with members of the Pride House might out her and added that her friends and family were aware of her sexuality.

“It’s not something I’m ashamed of,” the 17-year-old said. “I just haven’t shown the internet yet.'”

Siwa said she talked to her girlfriend, who she didn’t identify, about all the love that flowed in from her followers after the Pride House video and one she did to the Lady Gaga LGBTQ+ anthem “Born This Way.”

The star said she noted that technically she hadn’t confirmed anything and was considering doing it by posting a photo wearing a “Best Gay Cousin Ever” shirt her relative had given to her.

She said her girlfriend was “super encouraging” and so Siwa did it.

Siwa said she knows that coming out can be “a very scary thing,” but she had words of wisdom for those considering it.

“Of course not everybody in the world is going to accept it right now, but there are so many people that are going to accept it right now,” she said. “And like I say, even if there’s a million people that don’t accept it, there’s a hundred million that do.”