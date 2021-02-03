Series with scenes filmed in Monterey County gets Golden Globe nomination

Entertainment

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Nominations for the Golden Globes have been announced, and a series with scenes filmed in Monterey County was included.

The Netflix series "Ratched" was nominated for Best Television Series Drama, and Sarah Paulson was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. Cynthia Nixon was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Series for Rached.

The series filmed in locations that include Toro Place Cafe, the Fishhopper Restaurant on Cannery Row and the Lucia Lodge in Big Sur, according to the Monterey County Film Commission.

After the series premiered on Netflix, staff at the Lucia Lodge reported a spike in bookings.

