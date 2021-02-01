The ‘Sex and the City’ revival will address the Covid-19 pandemic

Entertainment

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals the “Sex and the City” revival won’t ignore the coronavirus pandemic.

Sepaking to Vanity Fair,” Parker listed a number of things the writers are considering as they pen the series, which will also see the return of Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

The pandemic will “obviously be part of the storyline because that’s the city [these characters] live in,” Parker told the publication, adding, “I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

The show, titled, “And Just Like That,” will feature the women, who will now be in their 50s.

“I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed,” Parker said. “You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today.”

She added that the series will also address Carrie Bradshaw’s career as a writer, her fashion sense, and her relationship with social media.

The show will include ten half-hour episodes and will be executive produced by Michael Patrick King.