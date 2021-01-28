The Sundance Film Festival is going virtual this year

Entertainment

The annual Sundance Film Festival is going virtual this year.

The festival, which kicked off Thursday, may not have the usual crowds strolling around Park City, Utah, but it will still have movies, panel talks and virtual events available to stream from the comfort of your own home.

There is a screening schedule available online and tickets are also available online, with movies costing $15 a stream. The all-access tickets are sold out.

Once you purchase tickets, you have access to your pick for 24 hours and can view the films on most devices, including a smart TV.

For Apple TV, Fire TV, Android and iOS, there’s a Sundance Film Festival app on which you can buy tickets.

There are over 70 screenings spread throughout the week. The festival ends on February 3.

Some films already getting buzz are Robin Wright’s directorial debut, “Land,” the psychological thriller “Knocking” and Zoe Lister-Jones’ latest project, “How It Ends.”

Former Sundance hits include “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” “Whiplash,” “Sorry to Bother You,” “Call Me By Your Name,” “Get Out,” and “The Big Sick.”