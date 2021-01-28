Britney Spears dances to music featuring ex Justin Timberlake

Entertainment

Britney Spears is jamming out to music by none other than her ex, Justin Timberlake.

Spears posted to Instagram a video of herself dancing to Timberlake and Jay-Z’s song, “Holy Grail,” and even tagged her ex in the post. She captioned it, “Danced in my black (turtle emoji) neck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!! I KNOW … turtle necks are SO ME … !!!!”

The minutelong video features Spears dancing in her living room.

Spears and Timberlake dated for three years before breaking up in 2002.

This isn’t the first time she’s posted a video of herself dancing to Timberlake’s music.

Last April, Spears danced to his song, “Filthy,” and wrote in the Instagram caption, “As you can see I’m not really dancing folks … I’m just very bored. … PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago … but hey the man is a genius!!!! Great song JT … !!!!”

Timberlake even responded in the comments with several emojis.

Spears is now in a relationship with model and actor Sam Asghari and has two children from her marriage to Kevin Federline.