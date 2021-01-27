Pamela Anderson is married

Entertainment

Pamela Anderson is a married woman.

The former TV star and her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, tied the knot on Christmas Eve at her home on Vancouver Island, a representative for Anderson confirmed to CNN.

“I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle,” she told the Daily Mail.

A source close to the actress told CNN, “Pamela is the happiest she’s ever been and Dan’s on cloud nine. He married the literal girl of his dreams.”

The news comes less than a year after she reportedly married Jon Peters for 12 days, something she later disputed in a interview with The New York Times: “I wasn’t married. No … I’m a romantic. I think I’m an easy target. And I think people just live in fear … I don’t know what that was about, but I think fear really played a lot into it.”

She was previously married to Rick Solomon twice, once in 2007 and 2013. Anderson also married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006. Her first marriage was to Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee in 1995; together they had two children and divorced in 1998.