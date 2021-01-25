Song Yoo-jung, South Korean TV star, dead at 26

Entertainment

South Korean actress Song Yoo-jung has died at the age of 26, her agency confirmed Monday.

“Actress Song Yoo-jung has left us,” Sublime Artist Agency wrote in an Instagram post.

“Yoo-jung was a friend who always gave us happiness with a bright smile, and an awesome actress who acted with a passion bigger than anyone.”

Song died on January 23 and her funeral took place quietly, in line with her family’s wishes, the agency said.

The statement did not give a cause of death.

Song made her debut in 2013 as a model for cosmetics company Estée Lauder.

The same year, she starred in the TV drama “Golden Rainbow,” and had supporting roles in two more shows in 2014 and 2017.

Her final role came in 2019, when she played the main character in romantic fantasy drama “Dear My Name.”

South Korea has seen a spate of deaths among its young celebrities in recent years.

In December 2017, K-pop superstar Kim Jong-hyun, better known as Jonghyun, took his own life at the age of 27.

In October 2019, singer Sulli, formerly of the band f(x), was found dead at her home at the age of 25.

Around six weeks later, fellow K-pop artist Goo Hara, formerly a member of girl band Kara, was found dead at 28.