Selena Gomez hopes her knife skills make the cut in new season of ‘Selena + Chef’

Entertainment

Selena Gomez is putting it on all the line — including her fingers — in the new season of “Selena + Chef.”

The series, which features the multi-platinum selling recording artist honing her cooking skills with help from celebrity guests, debuted a new season this week.

This season, Gomez welcomes chefs like José Andrés, Kelis Rogers, Curtis Stone and more.

In a clip featured on Entertainment Weekly, chef JJ Johnson puts Gomez’s knife skills to the test, with some tense moments as she is guided through the proper way to slice a bell pepper.

“Watch your fingers, please!” he says at one point, as Selena’s in-home guests giggle.

The series is available on HBO Max. (HBO, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)