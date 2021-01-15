UK announces closure of all travel corridors starting Monday

Entertainment

In an effort to protect against new coronavirus variants, the United Kingdom will close all travel corridors from 4 a.m. local time Monday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the move in a news conference Friday, emphasizing that the only way to get into the country is by having a negative coronavirus test result.

The emergency measures will be in place for at least one month, according to the Department for Transport.

“This means that if you come to this country, you must have proof of a negative Covid test that you’ve taken in the 72 hours before leaving. And you must have filled in your passenger locator form, and your airline will ask for proof of both before you take off,” Johnson said.

“You may also be checked when you land and face substantial fines for refusing to comply, and upon arrival, you must then quarantine for 10 days, not leaving your home for any reason at all. Or take another test on day five and wait for proof of another negative result. And we will be stepping up our enforcement, both at the border and in the country,” Johnson added.

The measures apply to all travelers, including British and Irish nationals.

Increased enforcement will support the new rules, including more spot checks on passengers that have entered the country, the Department for Transport said in a news release.

The move suspends travel corridors that have been in place between the UK and a variety of destinations since July 2020.

“The level of risk associated with the emergence of new variants globally has now increased, requiring more stringent measures to block all potential avenues through which new strains of the virus could enter the UK while we consider how best to respond,” the Department for Transport said.

The new measure will be reviewed on February 15.