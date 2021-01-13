Emma Roberts shares first photo of her new baby boy

Entertainment

Emma Roberts has a lot to smile about these days.

The actress took to social media to share the first photo of her newborn son and revealed his name.

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” she wrote. “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

Roberts welcomed her son with actor Garrett Hedlund last month.

Over the course of her pregnancy she shared occasional updates, in one interview saying, “I’ve been trying to not buy a ton of stuff because I love shopping. All I can say is thank goodness I’m not having a girl because the clothing situation would just be insane.”

She also appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan in December, and became the first pregnant woman to pose for the magazine’s cover.

In the interview she said she wasn’t sure she would be able to have children due to being diagnosed with endometriosis.

“When I found out about my fertility, I was kind of stunned,” she said. “It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong.”