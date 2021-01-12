Rapper YFN Lucci facing murder charges after shooting in Atlanta

Entertainment

Rapper YFN Lucci is wanted in Atlanta on multiple charges — including murder — in connection with fatal shooting last month, Atlanta police said Tuesday.

Officers responding to calls of a person shot around 5:20 p.m. on December 10, found James Adams, 28, lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his face, the police incident report states. Adams was taken to a local hospital where he died.

A short time later, a second victim, Kevin Wright, 32, arrived at an area fire station by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, the report states. Homicide investigators determined the two shootings were likely related.

Three suspects were named in the investigation, including 29-year-old YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, police said.

CNN was unable to reach Lucci or his representatives for comment.

He is wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The other two suspects were caught, police said.

An award of up to $5,000 is being offered through Crime Stoppers for the rapper’s arrest and prosecution.

YFN Lucci is an Atlanta-native who is known for his 2017 hit “Everyday We Lit” and 2020’s “Wet. (She got That …).”