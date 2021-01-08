Rapper DaBaby arrested in Beverly Hills for alleged gun possession

Entertainment

The rapper known as DaBaby was arrested in Beverly Hills Thursday for allegedly possessing a loaded and concealed handgun, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

On Thursday afternoon around 4:30, a security guard at the Gucci store called BHPD regarding “a group of males walking southbound with one male having a handgun in his waistband as seen inside the store,” according to a police statement.

Police said they made contact with the group after they entered a vehicle and were preparing to leave the area. After an investigation, police said they found a 9mm firearm.

The six-time Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded and concealed firearm.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s booking information, Kirk, 29, was released on $35,000 bond. He is expected in court on January 11.

He was previously arrested in January 2020 for allegedly attacking a music promoter in Miami.

DaBaby’s hits include “Rockstar,” “Bop,” and “Suge.” He won the BET award for Best Male Hip Hop Artist in 2020.

CNN is seeking comment from Kirk.