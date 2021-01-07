Flight attendant union says it’s concerned about pro-Trump rioters on flights leaving DC

Entertainment

A union representing thousands of flight attendants said that the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday should not be allowed on flights returning to their home states.

“Their violent and seditious actions at the Capitol (Wednesday) create further concern about their departure from the DC area,” Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA) International, said in a statement. “Acts against our democracy, our government, and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight.”

The AFA, which represents nearly 50,000 flight attendants at 17 airlines, said they had already seen issues on flights to DC on Tuesday ahead of the planned gathering of hard-right Trump supporters.

Their statement linked to a video shared on Twitter showing Trump supporters yelling and arguing with other passengers aboard an American Airlines flight. In addition, Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford posted video to Twitter of two passengers being removed from a flight to DC, and other videos showed pro-Trump supporters heckling Sen. Mitt Romney in the airport and on a flight.

“The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the D.C. area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person onboard. It will not happen again,” Nelson said.

Nelson called on airlines and government agencies to step in for security.

“Airlines, in coordination with TSA, DHS, FAA, DOT and law enforcement must take all steps to ensure the safety and security of passengers and crew by keeping all problems on the ground,” she added.

The statement comes a day after pro-Trump rioters, called to DC by the President, attacked Capitol Police officers and stormed into the Capitol building. Four people died in the riot, including one woman who was shot by police as rioters tried to enter the House Chamber.

American Airlines stops alcohol services on DC flights

American Airlines says it is taking several new “precautionary” measures, including no longer serving alcohol on flights to and from Washington as one union reported several incidents during which flight attendants “were forced to confront passengers exhibiting politically motivated aggression towards other passengers and crew.”

“We are working closely with local law enforcement and airport authority partners to ensure the safety of our customers and team members on the ground and in the air,” the airline’s statement said.

In a message to union members, the president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants said union leadership was aware of incidents on multiple flights headed to DC.

“As safety professionals, we are well trained in handling inflight disruptions, but we should never find ourselves having to deal with politically motivated verbal or physical altercations onboard,” the message said.

It directed flight attendants to continue to “maintain situational awareness, and attempt to deal with all safety and security issues on the ground.”

“Remain extra vigilant on flights departing from the Washington, D.C. area for the next few days, and involve your fellow crewmembers if you have safety concerns.”