Amanda Kloots says she’s ready for therapy after Nick Cordero’s death

Entertainment

The holidays were rough for Amanda Kloots.

While she starts her new job Monday as one of the full-time co-hosts of “The Talk,” she reflected over the weekend on coping following the death of her husband, actor Nick Cordero, from Covid-19 in July.

“New Years has been tough, extremely hard for me. I’ve cried more recently than in awhile,” she wrote in a note on the story portion of her verified Instagram account. “I thought Christmas would be hard, this was worse.”

She wrote that the holiday inspires people to “want a clean slate or to forget about last year, esp 2020” but noted “I can’t forget about last year and will not be able to wipe that slate clean.”

“I also think I am slightly scared of what can happen in a year, how much things can change,” she wrote.” “Lastly, I think everything I went through is finally catching up to me and I am finally ready to go to therapy to address the trauma.”

Kloots used her social media account to document her husband’s monthslong battle with the virus including having to have his leg amputated. She has been sharing her grief as well the same way and addressed that in her note over the weekend.

“Being honest, acknowledging all of this instead of hiding it, has helped me,” she wrote. “I hope it helps you.”