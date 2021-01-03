Gerry Marsden, lead singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers, dies at 78

Entertainment

Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the 1960s British rock band Gerry and the Pacemakers, has died of a heart infection at 78, his friend and radio broadcaster Pete Price announced Sunday.

“It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away,” Price said on Twitter. “Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Marsden was known for his cover of the song “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from the musical “Carousel.” It became the anthem for his hometown football team, Liverpool FC.

“Gerry’s voice accompanied our biggest nights. His anthem bonded players, staff and fans around the world, helping create something truly special,” Liverpool FC said in a statement. “Sung in times of both celebration and commiseration, Gerry’s interpretation of You’ll Never Walk Alone will forever be inextricably linked to the club he loved.”

Other hits included “Ferry Cross the Mersey” and “Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying.”

Liverpool’s acting Mayor Wendy Simon said on Twitter, “Sincere condolences to Gerry’s family and friends. Awarded freedom of the City for his contribution to culture also supported many charities locally. Looking out at his beloved Ferry Across the Mersey.”