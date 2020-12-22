‘The Beatles: Get Back’ teases Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary

Entertainment

Peter Jackson has given music fans something to look forward to in 2021, providing a glimpse of footage for his upcoming documentary “The Beatles: Get Back.”

“The Lord of the Rings” director is assembling the film drawing from 56 hours of previously unseen footage of the band shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, as well as 150 hours of audio. The project is currently scheduled to hit US theaters in August.

“Get Back” is described as the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Star when the Fab Four were preparing for their first live show in two years, showcasing their camaraderie and spirit as they wrote and rehearsed 14 new songs.

The film will include the band’s last live performance as a group in London. The Beatles broke up in 1970.

Although best-known for dramatic films, Jackson directed the World War I documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old” in 2018.

In a video message, Jackson introduced an extended preview, noting that the film was due to be finished by now but has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Hopefully it will put a smile on your face in these rather bleak times that we’re in at the moment,” he said.