2 passengers open Delta flight cabin door and slide out moving plane with a dog at La Guardia

Entertainment

Two passengers aboard a Delta flight bound for Atlanta opened a cabin door and activated the slide to exit the plane while it was taxiing out to a runway at New York’s La Guardia Airport Monday morning, Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant told CNN.

The New York Times reported the two passengers involved are in custody and that a large service dog also deplaned with them.

After they exited the plane, the aircraft returned to the gate and deplaned customers normally, Durrant said.

He told CNN the airline was able to accommodate the remaining passengers on alternate flights.

“Maintenance technicians have evaluated the aircraft and is scheduled to return to service this evening,” Durrant said.

CNN has reached out to The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for more information.