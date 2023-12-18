Powerful Northeast storm knocks out power to tens of thousands and triggers dangerous flooding



By Elizabeth Wolfe, Robert Shackelford and Mary Gilbert, CNN

(CNN) — Power outages were climbing Monday morning in the Northeast as an intense storm pounded the region with flooding rainfall and strong winds.

Heavy rain and widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph combined to knock out power for more than 300,000 customers from Virginia to New England, according to poweroutage.us. Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts had the most outages as of early Monday.

Power outages are likely to rise throughout the morning as strong winds continue and restoration will be difficult with gusty winds expected throughout Monday.

A dangerous morning commute is unfolding across the Northeast. Flood alerts now stretch from Maryland to Maine, with parts of several states under warnings for dangerous flash flooding.

Get up to speed:

Happening now: Heavy rain is triggering flash flooding issues from Pennsylvania and New Jersey into New York and southern New England. Widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph stretch from New York City to Maine.

Heavy rain is triggering flash flooding issues from Pennsylvania and New Jersey into New York and southern New England. Widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph stretch from New York City to Maine. Wind: Winds will continue to be strong across areas near the coast from New York through southern New England into Monday afternoon. Breezy conditions will persist in these areas Monday afternoon, but the strongest winds will shift into Maine by Monday afternoon and continue into Monday night.

Winds will continue to be strong across areas near the coast from New York through southern New England into Monday afternoon. Breezy conditions will persist in these areas Monday afternoon, but the strongest winds will shift into Maine by Monday afternoon and continue into Monday night. Heavy rain: The heaviest rain will wind down across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York by Monday afternoon, but will continue for much of the day across New England.

The heaviest rain will wind down across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York by Monday afternoon, but will continue for much of the day across New England. Coastal flooding: Coastal flood alerts stretch from the mid-Atlantic through the Northeast. Powerful winds are driving water ashore and significant coastal flooding is possible in some areas.

New Yorkers could find themselves ankles-deep in floodwaters in some low-lying areas, with around 1 foot of inundation expected.

Minor to moderate urban flooding could inundate parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, particularly in areas with poor drainage, the National Weather Service in New York City said. The risk is especially high for low-lying housing such as first floors, basements and underground residences, it said.

Significant coastal flooding is also possible in southern New England, where waterways in some parts of Rhode Island may rise to a level not seen in more than 30 years.

More than 15 million people from the Carolinas to Maine were under high wind warnings on Monday morning. The National Weather Service warned strong gusts may make travel particularly difficult in parts of southern Connecticut, southeastern New York and Boston.

These strong gusts may down trees and power lines, as well as damage or blow away outdoor holiday decorations in parts of the region, officials have warned.

The storm wreaked havoc over the weekend in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, triggering dangerous flooding in eastern South Carolina and prompting a tornado watch in North Carolina that encompassed more than 1 million people at its peak.

The storm system will start to push away from the Northeast later Monday evening, but its effects will likely linger, the weather service said.

“Even though the big storm will begin to depart the Northeast Monday evening, the huge circulation of the storm will overspread the entire eastern U.S. with very blustery conditions,” the weather service said.

Southeast sees damaging flooding

The storm began trekking up the coast on Saturday, sweeping through much of Florida and then skirting the Southeastern coast on Sunday, battering coastal communities with powerful winds and at times record-breaking rainfall.

A flash flood emergency was issued in South Carolina’s eastern Georgetown County, just south of Myrtle Beach, where water rescues took place Sunday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service in the region said it has also received reports of snapped power poles, trees fallen on homes and damaged buildings in the area.

About 40 miles south of Myrtle Beach, nearly a foot of rain was recorded in Georgetown, according to the weather service.

The state also saw several record rainfall totals, including 3.86 inches in downtown Charleston, where the last record of 1.18 inches was set in 1923.

