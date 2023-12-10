Massive storm targets East with flood threat, strong winds, snow and severe storms after spawning deadly Tennessee tornadoes

By Mary Gilbert, CNN Meteorologist

(CNN) — The same multi-hazard storm that spawned deadly tornadoes in Tennessee on Saturday will bring more severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, strong winds and snow to portions of at least a dozen eastern US states Sunday through Monday.

Rain and embedded thunderstorms will stretch from the Southeast to the Northeast by Sunday afternoon as the sprawling storm reaches peak strength and threatens to upend travel and knock out power through the start of the work week.

The flood risk is especially concerning, particularly in New England, but the threat for more tornadoes and damaging storms in parts of the Southeast will also be worth watching Sunday.

A slight risk, or Level 2 of 5, for severe thunderstorms is in place Sunday for portions of the eastern Carolinas and southeast Virginia, according to the Storm Prediction Center. The atmosphere there is primed for thunderstorms that could unleash damaging wind gusts and even a few tornadoes during the afternoon and evening.

Portions of the Florida Panhandle and far southwestern Georgia were also under a Level 2 risk of severe thunderstorms due to ongoing strong storms on Sunday morning.

Thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are also possible from Florida into Maryland and Delaware through Sunday evening, even though the chances are lesser here compared to slight risk areas.

Place that manage to dodge severe thunderstorms will not avoid adverse weather entirely as a heavy rain threat and flooding chances increase.

Widespread rain totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely from Florida to New England on Sunday. Higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible for areas in the Northeast caught under repeated downpours, especially closer to the coast.

More drenching rain will target New England on Monday and two-day rainfall totals in the region could eclipse 4 inches. Isolated locations may pick up close to half a foot of rain by storm’s end.

A slight risk, or Level 2 of 4, of excessive rainfall is in place across portions of New England both Sunday and Monday, according to the Weather Prediction Center. Heavy rainfall could cause waterways to rise, ponding on roadways and urban flooding.

Flash flooding is also possible, especially in poor drainage areas or where rainfall totals climb very quickly.

Gusty winds will accompany heavy rainfall, increasing the danger. Widespread gusts of 40 to 50 mph will slam portions of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast within about 150 miles of the coast.

Gusts could strengthen and reach up to 60 mph at times Sunday night in New England and along the New York and New Jersey coastlines.

Winds this strong, especially when coupled with drenching rain, could bring down a few trees and cause power outages. Strong winds and rain may also disrupt air travel across the busy corridor and lead to slowdowns for drivers.

Areas farther inland across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast will still get quite breezy on Sunday, but damaging winds are less likely.

And if that wasn’t enough, snow will also fall on Sunday night. Rain will change over to wet snow across portions of the interior Northeast and continue through Monday.

Winter storm warnings were issued for parts of the interior Northeast for Sunday night through Monday evening and include parts of New York, Vermont, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

Snow will reach Maine on Monday and continue to fall across Vermont and New Hampshire. A mix of rain and snow will taper off across upstate New York through Monday afternoon. This same mix will persist into Monday evening in parts of southern New England before the center of the formidable storm tracks out of the US.

Strong wind gusts will continue to impact New England, especially along the coast, into Monday night, and will only cease once the potent storm clears the area.

CNN Meteorologist Sara Tonks contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.