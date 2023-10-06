Tropical Storm Philippe will combine with a potent cold front to soak the Northeast this weekend

By Mary Gilbert and Eric Zerkel, CNN

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Philippe will combine with a potent cold front to drench the Northeast and deliver gusty winds to parts of New England this weekend.

Philippe has 50 mph winds and is making its closest approach to Bermuda Friday, bringing some strong winds and heavy rain to the island throughout the day.

The storm will transition into a more sprawling, wet and windy mess known as a post-tropical storm by the time it hits Maine Saturday night.

A soggy, miserable weekend is likely across much of the Northeast, with the greatest chances for heavy rain likely in northern New England.

Rain instigated by the cold front is already starting to work its way into far western parts of the Northeast Friday and will keep moving east through the weekend.

A Level 2 of 4 slight risk of excessive rainfall was issued for Saturday by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center in areas where repeated bouts of rain could trigger localized flash flooding.

Much of the Northeast is coming off of one of its wettest summers on record, NOAA data shows. The wet trend has only continued into fall, raising the risk for flash flooding.

Parts of the Northeast were inundated by record-breaking rainfall last week. The most intense rainfall hit the New York City tri-state, where floodwaters inundated subways, roads and basements and several locations recorded the wettest day in history.

Heavy rainfall is not expected to be as severe as last week, but a widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible north of New York City in New York and into New England. Higher amounts closer up to 5 inches could fall where the heaviest rain sets up, most likely in Maine.

Fall foliage is nearing or at peak condition in parts of Maine, so the timing of Philippe’s drenching rainfall could disrupt leaf peeping plans this weekend.

In addition to heavy rain, gusty winds are possible across portions of New England and Atlantic Canada Saturday night into Sunday as Philippe comes ashore.

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are likely in Maine, with potential for stronger gusts on the coast. Lesser gusty winds will be more widespread across New England.

