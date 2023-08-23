2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a “tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher.”

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Predictions

April 13, 2023 – The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts a “slightly below-normal” Atlantic hurricane season. The team forecasts 13 named storms, including six hurricanes, two of which will be major hurricanes.

May 25, 2023 – The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a 40% chance for a near-normal season, predicting that there is a 70% chance of having 12 to 17 named storms, of which five to nine could develop into hurricanes, including one to four major hurricanes (Categories 3-5).

August 10, 2023 – NOAA releases its updated forecast, upping the odds for an above average hurricane season from 30% to 60% as ocean temperatures continue to climb above record levels this summer. The agency now predicts 14-21 named storms, including six to 11 hurricanes, of which two to five are forecast to be major. These ranges take into account the named storms that have already formed this season.

2023 Atlantic Storm Names

Tropical Storm Arlene

June 2, 2023 – Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the Gulf of Mexico.

June 3, 2023 – Arlene is downgraded to a Tropical Depression and later dissipates.

Tropical Storm Bret

June 19, 2023 – Tropical Storm Bret forms over the central Atlantic.

June 24, 2023 – Dissipates.

Tropical Storm Cindy

June 22, 2023 – Tropical Storm Cindy forms over the central Atlantic.

June 25, 2023 – Dissipates.

Hurricane Don

July 14, 2023 – Subtropical Storm Don forms over the central Atlantic.

July 16, 2023 – Becomes a subtropical depression.

July 18, 2023 – Tropical Storm Don forms.

July 22, 2023 – Strengthens into a hurricane.

July 23, 2023 – Weakens to a tropical storm.

July 24, 2023 – Don weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Emily

August 20, 2023 – Tropical Storm Emily forms over the central Atlantic.

August 21, 2023 – Emily weakens to a post-tropical cyclone and dissipates.

Tropical Storm Franklin

August 20, 2023 – Tropical Storm Franklin forms in the Caribbean Sea.

August 23, 2023 – Franklin makes landfall on the southern coast of the Dominican Republic.

Tropical Storm Gert

August 21, 2023 – Tropical Storm Gert forms over the Atlantic and later weakens into a tropical depression.

August 22, 2023 – Gert weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Harold

August 22, 2023 – Tropical Storm Harold forms in the Gulf of Mexico. After making landfall on Padre Island, Texas, Harold weakens to a tropical depression.

