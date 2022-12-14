Significant ice and intense snow will hammer East Coast states after the same deadly storm system spawned tornadoes in the South

By Nouran Salahieh, Holly Yan, Monica Garrett and Brandon Miller, CNN

The massive storm system that pulverized homes, killed three people in Louisiana and brought blizzard conditions to northern states will inflict a new wave of brutal weather starting Thursday.

Significant ice and heavy snow will smother parts of the Mid-Atlantic and New England, forecasters said.

Ice storm warnings are in effect for the central Appalachians of western Virginia, eastern West Virginia, the Maryland Panhandle and parts of central and western Pennsylvania — where up to a quarter inch to a half inch of ice could stack up by Thursday evening.

Already, freezing rain and snow are covering parts of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. A quarter inch of ice was reported Thursday morning in the Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia and Maryland, and about a tenth of an inch had built up in parts of Virginia.

And over the next two days, 6 to 12 inches of snow could pile up from central Pennsylvania northward to upstate New York. Places with higher elevations could get walloped with up to 2 feet of snow.

The intense snowfall will spread into interior New England on Friday, with up to a foot expected there.

The mammoth storm system that plowed across much of the country this week will morph into a nor’easter that will spread ice, snow and rain to the Northeast.

Major cities including New York and Boston will likely get doused with 1 to 2 inches of rain into the weekend from the nor’easter. Winter weather advisories are in effect for Baltimore, Washington and Philadelphia due to the possibility of freezing rain.

Widespread power outages in the cold

From tornadoes in the South to blizzard conditions in the Upper Midwest, more than 130,000 homes, businesses and other electricity customers in the US had no power Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.

Most of those outages — about 115,000 — were in Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota. Ferocious winds from blizzard conditions knocked down power lines in the Upper Midwest, and temperatures in some areas without power plunged to near or below freezing.

In the South, which was hit by multiple tornadoes, about 10,000 power customers were in the dark Thursday morning. About 9,000 outages were reported in Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia.

Dozens of tornado reports

Farther south, the same storm system left a trail of devastation in Gulf Coast states.

At least 50 tornado reports have been made since Tuesday in Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, Texas Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.

In Louisiana, as many as 5,000 structures may have been damaged when a tornado struck the city of Gretna on Wednesday, Mayor Belinda Constant said.

At least three deaths in Louisiana have been linked to the storm. In St. Charles Parish, a 56-year-old woman died after a tornado hit her home, the Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday.

In northwestern Louisiana, a boy and his mother were found dead after a tornado destroyed their home Tuesday in Keithville, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The bodies of the mother and son were found hours apart — far from where their house once stood, officials said.

In Texas, a tornado struck Wise County near Paradise and Decatur on Tuesday, officials said. Video showed homes splintered, with roofs ripped off in Decatur.

In Wayne, Oklahoma, a tornado damaged homes and barns Tuesday, officials said. No injuries were reported, but homes were flattened or had roofs torn off, according to footage from CNN affiliate KOCO.

‘All we could hear was glass popping everywhere’

In the Louisiana town of Farmerville, at least 20 people were injured when a tornado struck Union Parish on Tuesday night — demolishing parts of an apartment complex and a mobile home park, Farmerville police Detective Cade Nolan said.

Patsy Andrews was home with her children in Farmerville when she heard “rushing wind like a train” outside, she told CNN affiliate KNOE-TV.

Her son told her not to open the door when she went to investigate. But it was too late.

“All of a sudden that wind was so heavy, it broke my back door,” Andrews said. “The lights went off and all we could hear was glass popping everywhere.”

Andrews said she and her daughter hit the floor, crawling into a hallway as glass shattered around them and water leaked through the roof. They ended up hunkering down in their bathroom.

“We just got in the tub and we hugged each other. We just kept praying and I just kept calling on Jesus,” Andrews said. Her family survived the storm but was left with a damaged home.

A tornado reportedly touched down in New Iberia, damaging several homes, the New Iberia Police Department said.

Iberia Medical Center “sustained a significant amount of damage,” police Capt. Leland Laseter said on Facebook. CNN has sought comment from the medical center.

In Jefferson Parish, Councilman Scott Walker said he saw at least a mile-long path of debris.

“Power lines down, homes severely damaged, rooftops ripped off,” he said in a video shared online describing the scene. “It is an extensive damage scene and a long path of destruction here on the west bank.”

And in Arabi, Louisiana, Cindy DeLucca Hernandez thought she could beat the storm while driving home with her 16-year-old son after school. Then she found herself facing a tornado.

Hernandez shared video with CNN that showed a tornado blowing through Arabi, kicking up debris and taking out power lines.

“We started seeing debris and we got hit a couple of times by it,” she said. “That’s when I put the car in reverse.”

Hernandez and her son made it home safely.

But “it was extremely scary,” Hernandez said. “I’ve never ever been through anything like that.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Amanda Watts, Sharif Paget, Joe Sutton, Andy Rose, Amanda Musa, Maureen Chowdhury and Dave Hennen contributed to this report.