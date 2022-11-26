Several US regions face weekend weather systems that may complicate post-Thanksgiving travel

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

As well-fed holiday travelers pack their bags, hit the roads and squeeze into planes this weekend, widespread rain and snow could cause delays in the trip home.

Several weather systems are forecast to trouble regions of US on Saturday and Sunday, including two in the Northeast and another pair dumping snow on parts of the Pacific Northwest.

Multiple storms are also expected to move across the Southeast this weekend, with many areas receiving up to 1 inch of rain through Sunday night, while Texas faces dueling snow and rain conditions.

Rainy frustrations in Northeast and Midwest

After rain on Friday, two separate systems will dampen weekend travel plans in the Northeast and Midwest over the weekend.

Saturday will bring a sunny reprieve, the National Weather Service forecasts, before a cold front brings in more wet and breezy conditions on Sunday.

“Precipitation will fall as rain for most, but mixed wintry precipitation will be possible in northern New England and parts of the Great Lakes region,” the National Weather Service said.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are forecast across much of the eastern US over the weekend. Dry conditions are expected to return to the region as the system moves off the east coast on Monday, according to the NWS.

Dueling weather in Texas

Those traveling through Texas could face a difficult journey this weekend as the state endures heavy snowfall in its western counties and potentially flooding rains in the east.

Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories and a blizzard warning are in place across western Texas and southeastern New Mexico through Saturday morning when snowfall is expected to begin letting up.

Widespread snowfall totals of 4 inches are expected across the winter storm warning area. Those under a blizzard warning in western Texas are forecast to receive total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and gusty winds up to 60 mph.

In western areas of the state and along its Gulf Coast, heavy rainfall overnight into Saturday morning could overwhelm soil already saturated by rains on Friday, bringing the threat of scattered flash flooding to some areas.

Areas near the Gulf Coast are expected to see 2 to 3 inches of rainfall into Saturday morning, though some localities could see higher amounts, the prediction center said. Parts along the Gulf are under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall and could see more significant flash flooding.

Farther east, storm conditions may make driving hazardous in some areas, including around Mobile, Alabama, where severe storms could occur Saturday, and in central North Carolina, where occasional wind gusts could reach 40 mph Sunday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow continues in Pacific Northwest

A combination of snow and wind could lead to hazardous travel conditions in parts of the Northwest this weekend as the region is hit by two frontal systems.

The system that brought rain and higher elevation snow through the Pacific Northwest on Friday will move into the Intermountain West on Saturday. Even heavier rain and mountain snow will follow as the second system moves into the Cascades and northern Rockies from Sunday into Monday.

Some areas could see between 1 to 2 feet of snow and gusty winds of up to 40 mph through the weekend, with Sunday seeing the heaviest snowfall.

Drivers should watch out for snow-covered roads in the Cascades on Sunday and Monday, the NWS office in Portland said.

Winter storm watches and winter weather advisories have been issued for areas that are expected to be hard-hit.

CNN Meteorologists Allison Chinchar and Derek Van Dam contributed to this report.