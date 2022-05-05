Tornado-producing storms are pushing across the South today

By Judson Jones, CNN Meteorologist

Tornadoes, flash flooding and hail threaten a wide section of the South as they push east Thursday, a day after the same line of severe storms spawned reported tornadoes — snapping power lines, tearing apart buildings and enticing storm-chasers — in Texas and Oklahoma.

An enhanced risk — Level 3 of 5 — for severe storms is forecast Thursday across east Texas, southern Arkansas and northwest Louisiana, including Shreveport.

“Damaging wind, hail and a few tornadoes are expected,” the Storm Prediction Center stated.

A slight risk — Level 2 of 5 — surrounds the enhanced risk area and covers nearly 10 million people, including in Dallas and Austin in Texas and Memphis, Tennessee. The same severe impacts threaten these places but with a slightly lower probability of dangerous conditions than those in the enhanced risk zone.

“Uncertainty remains regarding convective evolution through the day,” the prediction center said.

Early-day storms may persist and intensify through Thursday morning, then diminish and redevelop in the afternoon from Texas through Arkansas, with extreme winds and a few tornadoes possible.

“In addition, heavy rain will be associated with these thunderstorms,” the prediction center said.

This could lead to flash flooding, especially in urban areas and along small streams. Flash flood watches are posted in parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas through Thursday evening.

Storm-chasers jam roads around tornadoes

Tornadoes spawned by these storms roared Wednesday across an area known for storm-chasing.

Livestreams of tornadoes came in from storm-chasers in Texas.

And news stations flying helicopters captured the storms in Oklahoma.

At times, storm-chasers jammed roads as they tried to get a glimpse of the catastrophic weather, their livestreams showed.

The storms left electrical lines and buildings damaged in Seminole, Oklahoma.

Southeast and Mid-Atlantic are threatened Friday

By Friday, this storm system will weaken and move through the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, though threats of some isolated tornadoes, damaging wind and hail remain.

A slight risk of severe storms — Level 2 of 5 — has been issued from the central Gulf Coast to the Mid-Atlantic Coast.

Atlanta, Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina, and Norfolk and Virginia Beach in Virginia face the strongest chance of severe weather.

