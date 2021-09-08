Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf of Mexico and forecasters issue storm warnings for Florida panhandle

cnn-weather/environment

By Dave Hennen, CNN Senior Meteorologist

Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the Florida Panhandle from Mexico Beach to the Steinhatchee River, according to the hurricane center.

The center of Mindy was around 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as of 5 p.m. ET.

The fast-moving storm was moving northeast at 21 mph.

Because the system is so close to land, there will be limited time for intensification. Mindy is forecast to move inland Wednesday night in the Florida Panhandle as a minimal tropical storm.

Heavy rain is expected to be the primary threat. Flash flood watches were in effect for portions of the Florida Panhandle. Some locations could pick up 2-4 inches of rain before Mindy exits into the Atlantic Thursday morning.

