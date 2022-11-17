Good luck finding an iPhone 14 Pro before Christmas

By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

If you haven’t ordered one of the higher-end iPhone 14 models by now, it may be harder than usual to get one before the holidays.

The wait time for the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max in the United States is now 34 days, up from seven days last week and 19 days as of three weeks ago, according to a new report from UBS, which tracked iPhone availability in 30 countries.

In a series of checks conducted on Apple.com by CNN for several cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Chicago and Miami, most iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models in varying storage and color options had delivery dates of December 28 or later. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max were also unavailable for pickup in most locations.

The wait times, which a UBS analyst called “extreme,” come as Apple confronts supply chain constraints and increased Covid-19 restrictions at its main assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China, which the company previously said is operating at a significantly reduced capacity.

Earlier this month, Apple released a statement that noted it is experiencing “strong demand” for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models but it expects lower shipments than anticipated. “Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products,” the company said.

Apple told CNN on Thursday that Apple Stores get regular shipments and customers can continue to check for in-store pickup options at their local retail location. The company also sometimes ships products ahead of the stated delivery date, and it’s possible some retailers and wireless carriers have more in stock than Apple.

While it’s unclear whether the higher-end iPhone 14 models will be available in time, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max showed availability in many locations for same-day pickup in CNN’s test on Thursday. UBS said it initially expected consumers to purchase a lower-priced iPhone 14 instead of an iPhone 14 Pro model, but the wait times did not increase for the less expensive devices last week.

Apart from being a potential headache for consumers, the uncertainty around iPhone availability could add to Apple’s challenges for the all-important holiday quarter. Apple CFO Luca Maestri previously said the company expects year-over-year revenue growth to decelerate in the December quarter compared to the prior quarter, citing the strength of the US dollar and ongoing macroeconomic weakness.

Apple released its new smartphone lineup in September, including the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus model and an updated iPhone 14 Pro that rethinks the much-maligned notch. In typical Apple fashion, the devices also offer better battery life and camera features than the year prior.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus start at $799 and $899, respectively, while the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1099.

