Zoom hit by brief outage

By Catherine Thorbecke, CNN Business

Zoom was hit by a brief outage Thursday morning, potentially disrupting some of the many users who have come to rely on it for meetings during the pandemic.

There were tens of thousands of user reports of issues with Zoom starting a little bit before 11 a.m. ET, according to data from outage-tracking site Down Detector. By 11:30 a.m., however, the reports of issues had declined significantly.

“We are aware of issues currently impacting Zoom,” the company tweeted Thursday morning. “Our engineering team is investigating this matter.”

According to the company’s status page, the issue was identified at 11:30 a.m. ET and resolved at 11:37 a.m ET.

By noon ET, the company tweeted that the short-lived outage had been resolved. “Everything should be working properly now! We are continuing to monitor the situation. Thank you all for your patience and our sincere apologies for the disruption,” Zoom said.

