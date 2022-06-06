Apple set to unveil new features for its most popular devices

By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

Apple is set to kick off its annual developer conference on Monday where it will show off new features coming to its most popular devices. But Apple could also tease a new product long rumored to be in development.

At its Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off virtually on Monday and runs through Friday, Apple is expected to show off iOS 16, which could reportedly include a revamped notification center and lock screen for iPhones as well as new health features and social features for iMessage. Other rumors point to new TV OS features, which could tie into the smart home; an upgrade to Apple Watch OS that would boost the battery life; and a new MacBook Air.

Some industry watchers are also holding out hope that Apple could offer an early look at a platform thought to be called RealityOS. The system could power the mixed reality headset — a wearable device that’s said to be capable of both VR and AR — which Apple has been rumored to be working on for years.

Apple’s event will be livestreamed on its website and the company’s YouTube channel. It is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m ET.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.