Apple expected to unveil new MacBooks

By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

Apple is about to kick off its second big product event of the fall.

At a virtual event on Monday at 1 pm ET, the company is expected to show off two high-end MacBook Pro laptops powered by its next-generation silicon chip, the M1X. The line is rumored to come in two sizes and feature thinner bezels, improved displays, longer-lasting batteries and more memory options. Apple may also do away with the touch bar — a divisive feature that replaced the row of function keys at the top of the keyboard with text prediction and shortcuts.

The company may also introduce an update to its entry-level AirPods that’s more in line with the features of the AirPods Pro line.

Apple isn’t the only Big Tech company unveiling new gadgets this week. Google will unveil its Pixel 6 smartphone on Tuesday and Samsung is hosting a mysterious press event the following day that even the rumor mill didn’t see coming.

But these products are launching amid ongoing concerns about global component shortages and logistics issues. Apple, in particular, confronted supply constraints earlier this year mainly impacting the iPad and Mac. It’s now reportedly considering cutting its iPhone production goals for the year because of the chip shortage. (Apple declined to comment on the report.)

In addition to new MacBooks and AirPods, Apple could unveil a Mac mini Pro desktop computer with the M1X chip. It will also likely reveal when users will be able to download the next-generation software, macOS Monterrey, which includes updates to FaceTime, support for AirPlay, a low-power mode and a tab-grouping feature in Safari.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.