Oregon mortuary worker charged with stealing money from dead person’s wallet

LAKESIDE Oregon (KPTV) — A mortuary worker in Coos County was recently arrested and charged with stealing money from a dead person’s wallet, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Dec. 30, a Coos County deputy responded to a welfare check in Lakeside and found a the homeowner dead.

The deputy took an inventory of the homeowner’s valuables for safekeeping so the family could take possession of them.

The sheriff’s office called a local mortuary to take the body and later discovered $300 missing from the dead person’s wallet.

According to a statement, a mortuary worker named Kyle Robertson, 36, was questioned about the missing money and admitted to taking it.

Robertson returned $200 and said he already paid back a friend with the additional $100. He was arrested on charges of Burglary I and Theft II, and booked into the Coos County Jail.

