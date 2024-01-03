Driver plows through Tennessee flower shop, police say

By Danica Sauter

Click here for updates on this story

ESTILL SPRINGS, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Franklin County business was heavily damaged Wednesday morning after police say a woman drove through it.

The woman, who was speeding and admittedly distracted, crashed into SOULflowers at 902 S. Main St. at about 6:40 a.m., according to the Estill Springs Police Department.

No injuries were reported, and no one was inside the store at the time of the crash, police said.

The police department said the woman wasn’t taken into custody, but she faces a misdemeanor for having an unregistered vehicle and insurance.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.